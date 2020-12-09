West Virginia joins a multi-state lawsuit against Facebook

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook has removed a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests, including some members calling for violence, while falsely claiming that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, it was just one among others, though smaller, that popped up as vote counting remained underway in several battleground states. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced in a press release on Wednesday that he has filed a suit against Facebook Inc. along with 47 other state attorneys.

The bipartisan coalition of attorneys alleged that the company has and continues to illegally stifle competition to protect its personal social network monopoly, according to the release.



AG Morrisey’s office explained that the lawsuit claims Facebook illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats, depriving users of the benefits of competition and reducing privacy protections and services – all in an effort to boost profits through increased advertising revenue.



“America thrives best with robust competition,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We must not condone actions that block meaningful access to competition and exploit a user’s private information. Such behavior reduces consumer choice, stifles innovation, and degrades privacy protections for millions.”



Facebook has operated as a personal social networking service since 2004. It facilitates sharing content online without charging users a monetary fee, but, instead, provides these services in exchange for a user’s time, attention, and private data.



The lawsuit sets forth multiple violations of federal antitrust laws. It alleges Facebook employs various methods to impede competitors in an effort to maintain market dominance and secure billions in potential advertising revenue.



The attorneys general assert Facebook has utilized two strategies – acquire potential rivals and suffocate or squash third-party computer software developers.



The lawsuit identifies Facebook’s acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram – for nearly $19 billion and $1 billion, respectively – as examples of its strategy to eliminate competition with purchase prices significantly higher than market values.



The coalition further alleges that Facebook targets competitors with a ‘buy or bury’ approach: if a competitor refuses to be bought out, Facebook effectively eliminates the competitor’s ability to operate within Facebook.



The lawsuit seeks to block Facebook from future acquisitions valued at $10 million or more without advance notice to the plaintiff states. It also seeks to halt ongoing and future illegal, anticompetitive conduct, as well as a court order to divest illegally acquired companies.



West Virginia joined the New York-led lawsuit with attorneys general from Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the territory of Guam.

Read a copy of the lawsuit at https://bit.ly/37QAXsg.