West Virginia is 4th loneliest state in U.S., study says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, a recent study by Move.org says that West Virginia is the 4th loneliest state in the United States.

The group looked at the percent of residents living alone, the percent of residents who are divorced, and the number of dating app searches, to determine its rankings.

In the Mountain State, 29.7% of people live alone and 12.8% are divorced.

Only Maine, Vermont and Oregon rate as being lonelier than West Virginia, according to the study. New Mexico comes in fifth, right behind West Virginia.

Conversely, Utah, Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Texas are the least lonely states, the study showed.

The pandemic has taken its toll on everyone’s social lives, but folks living alone, divorced, or looking for love may feel more isolated than ever, the study explains, suggesting that you reach out to your friends, family, and acquaintances, even if it’s just to say hello on the phone or online. Remind them other people care about them. You never know what difference a simple gesture can make during these lonesome times, you might even find yourself a little less lonely, it says.