West Virginia House passes bill requiring schools to provide eating disorder and self-harm training

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The West Virginia House passed a bill that requires schools to provide eating disorder and self-harm training for teachers and students.

The bill passed the house 93-0.

The bill would include instructions and information to better equip schools and their employees on how to recognize warning signs of self-harm behaviors and eating disorders that can lead to serious health issues and death.

It would also support the healthy development of students by learning how to appropriately respond to or refer a student who exhibits warning signs of self-harm or eating disorders and provide consistent and standard protocols for responding to disclosures or discovery of self-harm or an eating disorder.

Under the bill, public school employees would need to complete the required training every 3 years.

Students between grades 5-12 would receive information regarding self-harm and eating disorder signs, prevention and treatment at least once per academic school year.

The training and teaching to the students would begin on September 1, 2022, if passed into law.