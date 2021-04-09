West Virginia House of Delegates kills bill to end state income tax

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Mere hours after a press conference where West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the West Virginia House of Delegates would not vote on the bill to repeal the state’s income tax, they did just that. In a unanimous 100-0 vote, the House shot down the income tax repeal.

Despite the bill having been passed through the West Virginia Senate (by an extremely close 18-16 vote), this has stopped Justice’s plan dead in its tracks for the moment.

“I’m not gonna back down, you know,” said Justice. “Because I absolutely believe with all in me, this is the single biggest and most important thing that this state has as an opportunity right now.”

If the bill had been passed, West Virginia would have become the 10th state in the nation without income tax.