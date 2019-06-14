West Virginia hosts state-wide VFW Convention

"We pay for everyone else's freedom and that can't be forgotten."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia’s Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted their State Convention Friday morning by combining with the VFW Auxiliary for a group memorial service.

The State Convention gives the VFW an opportunity to come together and discuss the needs of veterans across the country, and to remember the ones who didn’t make it home.

“Because they’re our heroes and they’re the ones who serve.” said President of West Virgina’s VFWA Vicki Sanford. “We do this out of love not out of pay so of course when you have officers that serve and you lose them, we want to acknowledge their service.”

For others, the State Convention means having a reunion with old friends and seeing how the VFW serves their community.

“We’ll see people we normally don’t see and bring them together.” said West Virginia VFW State Commander Trenton Pauley. “To see guys exchange ideas and figure out ways to help veterans is what’s important.”

The State Convention’s raffle proceeds went towards the VFW Veterans Village in Fort McCoy, Florida, a 42 acre village which houses over 70 veterans.

“The military is one percent of the country so we have to remember our own people because the other 99 percent normally doesn’t remember us.” said Director of VFW Veterans Village Al Lugo Jr. “We have to make sure we take care of ourselves because we give freedoms to the other 99 percent that doesn’t serve the country. So, it’s very important for the veteran organizations to remember the fallen because of that.”

