West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association urges West Virginians to support industries by spending locally

Sign outside of Zak Food on High St.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a heavy and, in some cases, fatal blow to a lot of businesses in the travel and hospitality industry, but the West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association (WVHTA) knows how to help.

The WVHTA suggests that the public gets involved in helping prop up and sustain local businesses through staycations, meal orders, and gift card purchases. Richard Heath, WVHTA’s incoming executive director, said his office got involved because it recognizes how much help is needed.

Heath

What we wanted to do is to try to help folks in the industry or to raise awareness for folks to help people in the industry in any way that they can. Whether it’s getting gift cards from places, whether it’s going or staying somewhere local for the holidays versus traveling out of town, whether it’s doing delivery or takeout. Anything that folks can do and be mindful of their favorite restaurants and destinations during this holiday season to help folks get by what are expected to be these tough winter months. Richard Heath – Incoming Executive Director

Heath said that it has been very encouraging to see how much community support local businesses have received throughout the year. The WVHTA has heard directly from business owners attesting to this fact.

However, despite some successes initially, Heath said now is not the time to take our collective foot off the gas.

“It’s very critical” that the public step up in this time to ensure the wellbeing of their communities, Heath said.

Salaam restaurant on High St.

“I think a lot in the industry appreciates what they’ve gotten so far and frankly have done better than they could have ever imagined thanks to that support,” Heath said. “Hopefully folks will remain mindful of the need to continue that support as we head into the winter and hopefully as vaccines get more prevalent and we get into warmer months, we sort of return to more normalcy on the hospitality and the travel front.”

Heath added that he and the entire industry he represents have been grateful all year and he hopes the public will continue lending its support.

“We in the hospitality and travel industry would like to thank West Virginians for their support throughout the year,” Heath said. “Many in the industry have appreciated the support they’ve received this year greatly and just would wish everybody a happy holiday and hope they’ll keep their favorite small businesses in mind in the coming days and weeks.”