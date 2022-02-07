West Virginia horse enthusiasts launch venture to promote tourism in Mountain State

Mary Sell of Jefferson County, W.Va. is working with the state Agriculture Commissioner to build a tourist industry around horses in the Mountain State.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A new coalition is forming in the Mountain State that sees the horse industry as a driver of economic development for West Virginia.

Mary Sell and her husband saw the potential when they moved to Jefferson County in the eastern panhandle. They hail from just across the border, in Virginia’s horse country, Middleburg, known for its equine culture. Now they want to make West Virginia a destination for horse lovers.

“A lot of people are really horse enthusiasts across the state,” said Mary Sell. “We’re very diverse, and that is the purpose of this coalition — to bring all of that under our umbrella.”

Their council is headed by the state’s agriculture commissioner, Ken Leonhardt. He is working to bring resources that will make West Virginia a destination for recreation — and even help foster an industry built around horse culture.

“We’re looking at where a barn or stable in your area might be where you can go take a trail ride or get your kid involved and a 4-H program or a riding school,” said Sell.

The eastern panhandle already has a thoroughbred track, Charles Town Raceway, but Sell sees so much more potential for the universe of horses across the entire state.

“The big payoff is the economic driver, an economic engine. It’s a tourist engine. It works to keep us ‘wild and wonderful.’ This great open space, this sustainable agriculture – there’s investment in our land and our great heritage,” Sell said.

Kentucky may be known as the Bluegrass State, but Sell is determined that West Virginia will compete.

You can follow the growth of the coalition at their website. The horse coalition will work with breeders’ associations and equine studies programs at West Virginia schools as well as make grants to local associations. They are planning conferences throughout this year and next year.