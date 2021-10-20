West Virginia hits all-time unemployment low, according to Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDVM) – West Virginia hit a new record, according to Governor Jim Justice. The state’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.2% for September, which is the lowest rate recorded in West Virginia history.

The governor made the announcement at a press briefing Wednesday morning.

“This is an absolutely historic accomplishment that all West Virginians should be incredibly proud of,” Gov. Justice said. “Over the past few years, we’ve had many firsts and set all kinds of economic records. But at the end of the day, reaching a new all-time low for our unemployment rate may be the most important record we’ve ever broken.”

According to Gov. Justice, the milestone can be credited to his administration’s efforts in making West Virginia a “business-friendly” state and standing behind the energy and tourism industries. He believes these investments and overall management of the state’s finances is the reason the unemployment rate is at an all-time low.

“When you’re talking about jobs, you’re talking about people’s livelihoods,” Gov. Justice continued. “In West Virginia, we’ve pushed the right buttons and now we’ve been able to provide an opportunity for more and more people to earn a paycheck so they can care for their families.”

A press release from the governor’s office stated the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 17 consecutive months. It also said the number of unemployed state residents went down by 2,100 in September. Total employment grew 1,200 over the month, according to the governor. He said West Virginia’s labor force participation rate is back to its pre-pandemic level.

To read WorkForce West Virginia’s most recent labor force summary, click here.