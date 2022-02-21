West Virginia health officials optimistic as COVID metrics improve

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — There are just two counties left in West Virginia that are in the orange category for reported cases, meaning the county has reported a maximum of around 24 COVID cases per 100,000 people, the Mountain State appears to be past another surge of the coronavirus.

COVID metrics courtesy of WV DHHR

With 17 counties reporting metrics in the green category, health officials in the Mountain State are optimistic that the latest surge is behind them. But despite all of these positive indicators, Mountain State health officials, including State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, are still a little wary about what the virus can do in the future.

“Because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from the vaccination immunization through boosting but also from the native immunity, presumably we will be navigating transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode,” Dr. Clay Marsh explained.

Members of the West Virginia National Guard are still deployed at 38 facilities across the state. But recent positive metrics could be an indication that soon, the National Guard may no longer be needed to support hospitals.

“We are still engaged with the hospitals on determining a transition point. As numbers continue to draw hospitals are starting to see relief and in that they have seen a number of staff come back to work who have had to deal with COVID themselves,” Retired Major General Jim Hoyer, director of the COVID Joint Interagency Task Force. “So we don’t have a specific recommendation for the governor yet on that transition.”

While Dr. Marsh says the recent data is promising, the Mountain State is not yet in the clear.

“The COVID virus has been very capable and resilient, and so counting it out in case it takes a different form and has more mutations that give us new characteristics, that will cause more problems for us,” Dr. Marsh explained.

During the COVID briefing, Gov. Jim Justice also highlighted that free COVID tests and N95 masks are available to all Mountain State residents. They can be picked up in person at local health departments or pharmacies or mailed to your residence.