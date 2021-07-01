West Virginia has vastly improving COVID-19 numbers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and state health leaders are concerned about the spread of variant cases as we head into the long holiday weekend.

So far, the state has seen slightly more than 2,600 variant cases. Most of them are the U.K’, or United Kingdom variant. The number of highly contagious, highly-lethal Delta variant from India has held steady at 12 cases for the past three days.

“Most of those cases were already in family units. So they were with members in an immediate household unit so it was self-contained. So we were able to find out some of those cases were self-contained or isolated in that family. So I think that’s one reason we haven’t seen a quick uptick in that number,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, WV Public Health Officer.

Officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to take masks with them if they are traveling. The big concern about the Delta and UK variants, is they particularly attack young people.

“All those 12 and older, are eligible for your vaccine shot. You’ve got to get your second shot if you’ve only had one shot of Pfizer and Moderna. Please get your second shot. It will absolutely ensure you from getting this dreaded killer,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

As of today, West Virginia only has one county in the yellow. The rest of the state is green, signaling very low transmission.

“To underscore how much the Delta variant preys on the young, consider this. One-third of all people hospitalized in the United States for the Delta variant, are under the age of 30,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.