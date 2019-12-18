West Virginia gubernatorial aspirant gets endorsement from former governor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Democratic primary for West Virginia governor is not until next May, but candidates not-too-well-known have to get out of the gate early to win voter favor.

That’s what Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango did Tuesday and Wednesday in his bid to survive the field which, right now, has five declared candidates.

The Charleston lawyer stumped in the eastern panhandle where he already made somewhat of a name for himself representing a six year-old girl at Berkeley Heights Elementary in a high profile abuse case.

But on his swing through Martinsburg Wednesday, Salango was especially proud of the endorsement he snared from former West Virginia Governor Gaston Caperton. And Salango has hired a former top strategist for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) to manage his campaign.

The filing deadline to secure a spot on the ballot closes at the end of January.