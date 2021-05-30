West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program reminds drivers to be cautious

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding motorists in the state to be cautious on the roads.

The time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is considered to be the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” due to the increase of vehicle accidents and deaths caused by accidents.

Officials with the program said they want to give the reminder to all drivers since COVID restrictions are relaxing and vacation season is beginning.

“People have not been on the road as much, and it’s always a good idea just to have a refresher of the basics. Like I said, always buckle up, don’t drive distracted, those types of things,” said Aimee Cantrell, Public Informant Specialist for the GHSP.

Some tips from the GHSP are to drive sober, look for pedestrians and cyclists and follow the posted speed limits.