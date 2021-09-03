West Virginia governor’s family settles legal issues with bank

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family’s legal battle with Carter Bank & Trust has come to an end, the Associated Press reported.

The governor first filed a lawsuit in May against the bank, alleging CB&T had engaged in deception and violated an anti-competitive behavior statute. The bank also sued Justice over tens of millions of dollars in loans that they said had been “personally guaranteed” by Justice and his wife.

Now, it all seems to be water under the bridge.

Details haven’t been made public as to what led to this outcome, but the governor’s attorney Steve Ruby released a statement saying, in part, “the resolution marks a resumption of the companies’ previous business relationship with CB&T.”