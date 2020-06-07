West Virginia governor to reopen more summer activities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that he has signed an executive order that will formally allow more activities to resume operations next week if they so choose.

Activities reopening on Monday include low-contact outdoor youth sports, WVSSAC-sanctioned athletics and band summer training programs, Little League sports practices, and all remaining adult sports facilities such as indoor tennis courts, basketball courts, etc.

Reopening allowed on Wednesday include private and state park campgrounds, and lodges to out of state guests. Also, on July 1st, fairs and festivals may resume operations as well.

“We are absolutely easing into the pool,” said Governor Justice. “If in fact we’ve waited in the pool, and we are in the pool up to our knees and we’ve got an issue, then we move out of the pool. We back up or slow down or we stop, and then we go forward from there.”

Governor Justice also announced that casinos and movie theaters are allowed to reopen, but must ensure that proper social distancing and hygiene practices are maintained.