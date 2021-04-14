West Virginia Governor planning on signing Transgender Athlete Bill

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) – A bill on the desk of West Virginia’s Governor Jim Justice could soon be at the center of national attention — and it is about to get his signature.

The bill prevents transgender athletes in middle school to college from participating in women’s sports, according to the Associated Press.

Senator Patricia Rucker of the 16th district supports Governor Justice’s decision in planning to sign the bill.

“As you know, we have many co-ed sports which of course is good for both sexes to be part of,” said Sen. Rucker. “But when it comes to girls and women’s sports, in order for them to have a fair and a safe way to compete and participate, they really do need to be protected.”

However, some in the Shepherdstown college community say they are against this bill, like resident Hannah Graves.

“I know a couple of people out there like a lot are into sports, no matter what the sport is and they’re transgender,” said Graves. “I feel like it would just take away a lot from who they are because for a lot of people sports is like what they are and how they are.”

West Virginia’s action is consistent with that of more than two dozen states.