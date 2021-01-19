West Virginia governor lowers COVID-19 vaccine age requirement to 65

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice lowered the age requirement to request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment to 65 on Tuesday. Gov. Justice made the announcement during a live-streamed press conference.

While the state has not finished vaccinating its 70 and above population, Gov. Justice said West Virginia has to move forward in order to maintain its current vaccine allotment.

“If we don’t go to 65, they may very well restrict the number of vaccines they send because they want us to be at 65. So we go to 65,” said Gov. Justice.

WVU Medicine will also be pitching in to assist the vaccination effort, organizing vaccination clinics of their very own for residents who meet the age requirement.

For more information about vaccination clinics in West Virginia, go here.