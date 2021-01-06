West Virginia governor Jim Justice unveils operation “Save Our Wisdom”, new vaccine rollout plan

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia governor Jim Justice held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he unveiled the state’s new vaccination rollout plan. Operation “Save our Wisdom” was revealed as the governor’s attempt to protect the most vulnerable populations in the state. Most notably, the elderly.

Beginning Thursday, people 80-years-old and above can schedule appointments to get their coronavirus vaccination at one of ten different clinics across the state.

“We [are] gonna give real hope to the older people. That’s the ‘Save our Wisdom’,” said Gov. Justice. “That’s the wisdom that I talk about all the time. We can’t let the wisdom just die away.”

For more information about the vaccination clinics, visit the West Virginia vaccine page here. You can also watch Gov. Justice’s press conference in its entirety here.