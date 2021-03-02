West Virginia governor holds virtual town hall to address questions over proposed income tax repeal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a virtual town hall on Tuesday to answer the public’s questions about his recent proposal to get rid of the state’s income tax.

The move is an attempt to encourage Americans to move to West Virginia, which, according to Justice, is the only state with a shrinking population. To replace the funds provided by income taxes, Justice proposed increasing taxes on items that are harmful to the public’s health — like soda and tobacco, and expensive luxury items.

This plan seems to be beneficial for people who currently live and work in Maryland near the West Virginia border. These individuals could keep their jobs but rid themselves of income tax by moving to the Mountain State.

“Under our reciprocal agreement with Maryland, that you would still be subject to the laws in West Virginia. So you would have the benefit of the repeal of the West Virginia income tax even though you’re working in Maryland,” said Dave Hardy, West Virginia Department of Revenue cabinet secretary.

West Virginia would become the 10th state without income taxes, joining the ranks of states such as Alaska and Tennessee.