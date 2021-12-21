West Virginia Governor calls Bette Midler a ‘New York Hollywood elite’

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice responded to Bette Midler after she tweeted out West Virginia was ‘poor and illiterate’

Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin

Justice went on the defense of West Virginia after Midler wanted to let the public know what she thought of Joe Manchin and the people of West Virginia.

‘What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.’ Bette Midler

‘Bette Midler may have never been to West Virginia before, she is a New York Hollywood elite, that’s for sure, said Justice.’

Justice continued, ‘she believes in things that are trying to take the very existence away from this county.’

‘I hope you hear me loud and clear, Bette, it’s cruel and unfair.’ Justice said when telling Midler to come to the Mountain State.

Gov. Justice believes Manchin is stepping up to do what is right and representing West Virginia.

The Governor said Midler should make ‘many many’ open apologies.