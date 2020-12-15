West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice receives COVID-19 vaccine in live stream

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, along with the members of his pandemic leadership team. The event was broadcasted via live stream.

The governor and his team felt it was important to showcase their own vaccination in order to put the public at ease. With as many questions, opinions, and myths circling around about the vaccine as there are, professionals are doing their best to stomp out falsehoods. And experts are stressing to the public that it is not only safe to get the vaccine, but also necessary in order to stop this pandemic in its tracks.

“We’re demonstrating our confidence in the vaccine,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, COVID-19 czar. “But it is really, really, really important that when it’s your turn, please take the vaccine. It will make a difference. It will save lives.”

At this time, the people who are eligible for the vaccine are frontline healthcare workers and those at the highest-risk.