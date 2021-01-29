West Virginia fully vaccinates all nursing home residents

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice made a promising announcement – as of Friday, every nursing home resident in the state who wanted a vaccine has received both doses.

“This is just a great achievement that West Virginia has been able to accomplish in getting our residents in our long-term care facilities not only their first vaccination but their second one as well,” said Bill Kearns, executive director of Berkeley County Health Department.

An impressive milestone to have hit so early, this continued West Virginia’s trend of blazing past the rest of the country in its vaccine rollout.

“It’s exciting kinda being a part of history, right?” said Angelina Guzman, a nursing home resident aid. “I just think the more people that get it, the more that we’ll be able to go back to normal with our everyday lives. Which is what I’m assuming is everyone’s end goal.”

Besides fully vaccinating one of the state’s most vulnerable populations, the vaccine administration rate remained above 100% due to the extra doses in the vaccine vials. Due to the Save Our Wisdom program, all teachers above 50 years old have also been vaccinated as of Friday evening.