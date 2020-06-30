West Virginia foster care families to receive COVID-19 stipend

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — As schools remain closed, the need for foster parents in West Virginia is greater than ever.

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Human Resources for May 2020 show West Virginia has 7,233 children in foster care.

For years, organizations like Mission West Virginia, which leads the recruitment for foster care in the state, have been looking for qualified families.

Ironically, during the pandemic they’ve received more phone inquiries.

“I think the pandemic has really made us all pause and look back and see how we can better serve these families,” said Kylee Hassan, their communications director.

Now the state is giving back, giving foster care families an additional $90 per child to help cover extra costs during the time the children have had to remain home.

“Whether they’ve had to add costs for extra food for the time when children aren’t getting breakfast and lunch there, any extra stock if the family has had to buy items and school supplies during the coronavirus,” Hassan said.

The state’s 11 foster care agencies are also now allowing new foster parents to get certified online.

So more children can have a safe place to land during the pandemic.

West Virginia foster care families should start to see that money come in during late July.

For more information, Visit Mission West Virginia’s website.