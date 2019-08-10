West Virginia fire companies train to tackle propane tank fires

CHARLES TOWN, WVa. (WDVM)– Propane gas tanks could be hazardous if you don’t use them properly, which is why West Virginia firefighters are being trained to tackle propane dangers.

Friendship Fire Company and Citizens Fire Company hosted their training to tackle fires caused by propane gas tanks. More than 20 members took part in this practice. Propane gas tanks can be used at home for grilling and at businesses like restaurants. The president of the fire company says this training is important because tackling this type of fire is especially dangerous.

Speaking to WDVM reporter, Ronald Fletcher, president of Citizens Fire Company, says the propane gas explosion could be generated heatwave up to thousand degrees if a person gets close enough. The propane explosion danger promotes them to conduct the practice so that firefighters have better knowledge to tackle such situation.

West Virginia State Firemen’s Association will host their state convention at Citizens Fire Company in Charles Town starting next week. The event will be hosted between August 14th to 17th. For more information, go to https://www.wvsfa.org/