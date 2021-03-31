West Virginia finds new unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Less than a month after the first incident of unreported COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources has found 34 more unreported deaths and Governor Jim Justice expressed his frustration with this report during his latest covid briefing.

“Now to just tell it like it is, I am as disappointed as you could possibly be times ten million trillion,” Gov. Justice said. “I am absolutely just gonna tell you this as point-blank as I can tell you, there’s no reason for this. Now we did not spend millions on Everbridge [for this].”

The state plans to roll out a new electronic death reporting system that does not rely on death certificates but a date for this new system has not yet been released. State Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad explained that the Department of Health and Human Resources plans to implement the new system as soon as possible but faces some challenges in the governor’s request to do so.

“We would have to get a statewide electronic system to report all the deaths and then, of course, we would have to, you know, code for COVID-19,” Dr. Amjad explained. “But I wouldn’t have a cost on that. We’d have to investigate different, you know, vendors for that.”

West Virginia Senator John Unger is calling for a full external investigation of the incident. The DHHR previously conducted an internal investigation after the first incident of underreported COVID deaths occurred. Sen. Unger says that is not enough and makes him question other data that has been submitted to the Department of Health and Human Resources.

“In order to bring confidence, I believe there oughta be an external [investigation],” Sen. Unger said. “Not in the sense of looking for any blame, but again putting a set of eyes that don’t have interest, personal interest, self-interest into this, and being able to really look and see what’s the problem and be able to fix it.”

The state Department of Health and Human Resources already has an electronic COVID-related death reporting system in place but this new system will be for reporting all deaths in the state.