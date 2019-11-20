West Virginia files lawsuit against two more opioid manufacturers

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The state of West Virginia is suing two more opioid manufacturers, alleging the companies misrepresented the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed suit on Tuesday against Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Mallinckrodt LLC. The lawsuits were filed in Boone County Circuit Court and accuse the drugmakers of misrepresenting the risks of addiction and overstating the benefits of chronic opioid therapy.

“We’re going to make sure that we hold those entities responsible for any wrongdoing that occurred in the pharmaceutical supply channel,” said Morrisey. “We’re going to keep going and do everything imaginable to protect West Virginians.”

The attorney general’s office says the state has received more than $80 million through settlements of lawsuits filed against the opioid industry.