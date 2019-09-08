West Virginia family still without answers after 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Family members say there are new leads in the case

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Friends and family of a West Virginia motorcyclist continue to search for answers after the tragic hit-and-run that killed 32-year-old Michael Kilmer.

In September of 2018 at the intersection of Edwin Miller Boulevard and Warm Springs Avenue in Martinsburg, Kilmer was riding his motorcycle home when he collided with another vehicle. Kilmer’s sister, Amy Hojer, says there have been new leads in the case and they’re just one step closer to finding the driver who took her brother’s life.



“They have uncovered actual footage of the accident and we’re hoping that it will help us to catch this person,” said Hojer.

Over 40 motorcycle riders took to the streets of West Virginia Sunday morning to commemorate the one year anniversary Kilmer’s death.

“I wish I could have been there for him, I wish I could have ran the guy down,” said Kilmer’s close friend, Christopher Johnson.

Those who knew Kilmer held a moment of silence and parked their bikes to reminisce on the good times.



“We used to walk across the farmers field and go swimming down the Opequon Creek,” Johnson said. “I lost my new glasses jumping off the stone bridge with him and we used to fish and swim down there and that’s how we spent our free time.”

Family members say they’ll never give up searching for the truth and have one thing to say to the suspect in question.

“We want to know, why did you leave? Why did you leave my brother there? He didn’t deserve to be killed especially the way you killed him, he didn’t deserve that,” Hojer said.

As the investigation continues, Kilmer’s family asks anyone with information to contact police.