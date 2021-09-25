West Virginia family showcases their Mexican heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A Milton small business is keeping one family’s legacy thriving. The Magaña family from Jalisco, Mexico started several small businesses in West Virginia.

“My grandpa started off in Nitro. My dad worked with him in the Rio Grande in Nitro, and then dad branched off on his own when things started rolling around. It’s been in the family for a very long time,” said Juana Magaña, Mi Pueblito Manager.

Their most recent restaurant is Mi Pueblito in Milton, in addition to their Hurricane location.

“It was about 18 years ago my dad first started his restaurant down here in Milton actually,” said Magaña.

“It was really good. Surprisingly, it was really, really good. The people here in Milton gave us a really nice welcome,” said Miguel Perez, Mi Pueblito Manager.

Magaña says she is proud to represent her Mexican heritage through her family’s homegrown business.

“There’s not too many. You go to bigger states, you see a lot more Hispanics, a lot more restaurants, nightclubs, stuff like that with the population. Not in West Virginia,” said Magaña.

Nearly, 1.5% of Hispanic and Latino people call West Virginia home.

Magaña hopes to continue their family legacy in generations to come.

“I think they should be proud and happy because every parent wants the best for their kids, for their families stability and everything, so I think working with us and just all being together shows how united a family can be and working together anything is possible,” said Magaña.

“We’re very thankful for all the customers who have still been loyal to us with all the pandemic and all situations. We are all very thankful, said Alvaro Jr. Magaña, Mi Pueblito Manager.