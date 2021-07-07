West Virginia families will receive extra pandemic EBT funds to help buy food for children over the summer, Sen. Manchin announced

FILE – A new study conducted by researchers at Penn State has found that children ages 3–5 will eat more of their vegetables if they’re served a double portion, and when the other foods on their plate remain constant. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — While many children look forward to the summertime and the end of the school year, for some kids the break is more daunting and represents a time when they can’t get enough to eat without school lunch programs.

To fight this, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Wednesday that the Mountain State will be giving an extra $375 to the families of over 250,000 children through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program. The funds — which total almost $100 million — will come from the American Rescue Plan.

“No family should have to choose between keeping the lights on and putting food on the table for their children. The American Rescue Plan extended the P-EBT program to ensure our students and children in childcare don’t go hungry during the summer months,” said Manchin.