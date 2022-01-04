West Virginia experiencing shortage of COVID-19 treatments

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. (Pfizer via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — While the state of West Virginia is reporting lower virus metrics than some of its neighboring states, and the Mountain State is still in a bind when it comes to COVID-19 treatment supplies.

According to the governor’s team, the state only receives about half as many antibiotic and antiviral treatments as it orders. On Tuesday, President Biden’s administration ordered millions of Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill doses, but the supply bottleneck is not expected to ease for months.

Even when it does, experts say it is not as easy to distribute the pills as giving out the vaccine.

“These drugs need to be prescribed carefully, with a doctor,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar. “But these agents and more to follow will continue to help us in our hope to protect more and more lives.”

The governor recommended that residents get vaccinated to preserve its treatment supply but also said he would not be bringing forth any mandates during the current surge.