West Virginia enters Week 2 of reopening plan, safety measures still in place

The "West Virginia Strong" is in week 2, but residents are still encouraged to stay home for their safety

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said Week 2 of the state’s reopening plan is in effect as of Monday, May 4.

Justice said during a press conference on Monday that Week 2 of the “West Virginia Strong” reopening plan still encourages residents to stay home for their safety, but it no longer orders residents to stay home.

“Again, I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they [expletive] follow the guidelines to keep West Virginia safe,” Justice said.

He continued to say anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home. As of 5 p.m. on May 4, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 1,224 positive cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths. 52,851 test results came back negative. Local health department numbers may differ from the state’s data.

The West Virginia Strong reopening plan outlines the following guidance on Week 2:

Any small business with fewer than 10 employees would be able to resume operations during Week 2.

All businesses providing professional services, such as hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, and pet grooming will be permitted to reopen. However, customers will be required to make appointments to utilize these services and must wait in their vehicles rather than inside the business.

Outdoor dining at restaurants will be permitted under strict physical distancing restrictions.

Although churches and funeral homes were deemed essential, many chose to stop in-person services. During Week 2, those that wish to resume in-person services will be encouraged to follow additional guidelines such as limiting seating to every other pew, maintaining physical distancing and wearing face covering restrictions.

The West Virginia Guard said on Monday that 701 of its members are on duty to help residents during the pandemic.

“As the state moves into reopening over the coming weeks, our mission to take care of the most vulnerable populations – including our seniors, children and those facing food insecurities – has not diminished,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the WVNG. “Numerous resources are available for those in need, including the 211 resource hotline. We continue to work collaboratively with our volunteer organizations such as VOAD and our food banks to meet the growing demand, which has nearly tripled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Last week, under Week 1, hospitals were permitted to resume taking on elective surgeries and procedures, as long as the hospitals “have adequate inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE) and a plan to respond if there is a surge of COVID-19 patients in the future.”

Outpatient health care operations were also allowed to resume, including primary care, dentistry, physical/occupational therapy, psychological/mental health, and similar practices.

All facilities were allowed to reopen at their discretion, not required by the state to reopen. They also must continue to follow CDC guidelines for the safety of the employees and patients.