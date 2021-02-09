West Virginia enters partnership with Walgreens through the Federal Pharmacy Program

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccination efforts, Governor Jim Justice has announced that the state will receive even more supply to distribute through the Federal Pharmacy Program.

West Virginia is partnering with Walgreens to increase vaccinations statewide. The partnership will provide the Mountain State with up to 5,800 vaccine doses per week initially.

“This is another bump and it’s a bump above you know what we’re getting,” said Justice.

The program’s vaccinations will be available to West Virginians age 65 and older and to those who are categorized as critical healthcare workers.