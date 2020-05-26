West Virginia enters into week 5 of reopening plan

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice announced the next phase of West Virginia’s reopening plan.

Starting May 26 the mountain state lifted restrictions for several businesses and locations to reopen including state parks, cabins, and lodges (available for in state residents only), indoor and outdoor bars, with indoor bars operating at 50 percent, museums, visitor centers, and zoos.

Starting May 30, swimming pools, indoor amusement, spa and massage businesses and limited video lottery retailers will also join the list of places lifting restrictions as part of the Week 5 reopening plan. These businesses are allowed to reopen, but not required to.

Week six of West Virginia’s reopening plan will begin June 1.

