West Virginia educators gather for 55 Strong celebration

Many West Virginia educators gathered in Charles Town to talk about the recent teacher strike.

The whole goal of the 55 Strong celebration was to talk about what happened during the strike and what the American Federation of Teachers of West Virginia are doing now. And with the election coming up in November, the AFT wanted everyone to be prepared to vote for candidates who look out for the teacher’s best interest in the state.

“We’re trying to bring more resources into public education and we’re losing teachers at a rapid rate, especially in areas where they can go across the border and make anywhere from $5,000 to $20,000 more on their paychecks,” said Christine Campbell, president of the AFT.

And there were many elected officials present for the event as well.