West Virginia education facilities donate thousands of protective equipment to first responders and healthcare workers

Dr. Lauren Miller, left, and Dr. Micah Moore look over notes at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. “It’s a full medical appointment from the comfort of your own car,” Miller said. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Schools and career technical education centers in West Virginia have donated over 65,000 personal protective equipment to healthcare workers and first responders, the West Virginia Department of Education said Tuesday.

This includes Berkeley County Schools and Jefferson County Schools, which donated 3D printers to the FASTENER Lab at Shepherd University to help produce protective face shields for health care workers, the state education department said.

Twenty-eight career technical education centers statewide have 3D printed and donated 700 masks and 400 face shields, and many of these centers plan to ramp up production, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

“The education community continues to step-up to the challenges of this unprecedented pandemic,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Not only are our teachers, instructors, administrators, service personnel and county staff working to ensure the educational and nutritional needs of our children are met, they are also giving their time to assisting the brave men and women fighting this disease on the frontline.”