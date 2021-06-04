West Virginia DOT releases list of 400+ road projects legislative special session may fund

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, in coordination with Gov. Jim Justice, announced plans, Friday, for $150 million in new funding to address secondary roads in West Virginia upon approval by the West Virginia Legislature.

The plans were requested and approved by Gov. Justice as part of the Special Session of the West Virginia Legislature he called for Monday, June 7.

“There are over 400 of these projects planned, and projects in every county,” said Secretary of Transportation Byrd White. “Many of these projects are slips and slides, embankment repairs, and small bridge repairs or replacements. They are on the roads where our people live, and the roads that touch their lives every day. We are as committed as ever to making sure all roads across our state are in the best shape they can be and this funding will go a long way toward this goal.”

A statement from the WV DOT reads:

Since 2017, additional funding through federal sources and money from Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program has freed up money which has allowed the DOT to concentrate on secondary roads and core maintenance issues like ditching, patching, and canopy clearing to put West Virginia’s roads into the best shape they’ve been in for a long time.



“However, many needs still remain,” said DOT Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Wriston. “Our highway workers are out there on the roads every day. They see that these projects are incredibly important to the people who live in the communities they share. When they work on the roads in West Virginia, they take pride in their work because our roads belong to all of us.”