West Virginia does not require virtual education for elementary students

WTRF– During a media briefing, the Department of Education gave their school recovery and guidance.
The Department of Education said that virtual schooling will still be available but only for those grades 6-12.
The official school and recovery & guidance by the Department of Education says state code does require a virtual school option for grades 6-12 but not for elementary students.
West Virginia Superintendent Burch said during the briefing that the reason that elementary students will not get the virtual learning option through the state is that ‘it went poorly.’
Superintendent Burch said that they have testing data and teacher’s data that support this claim.
If an elementary school student would be requesting to go virtual, it would have to be required on a county level and the county would have to provide a ‘robust way’ to provide virtual learning.