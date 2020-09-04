West Virginia DMV announces extension on driver’s license expiration

Charleston, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced an extension on licenses that expired during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, instruction permit, or identification card that expired on or after March 1st, 2020 will now be extended to December 31st, 2020.

Previously, the West Virginia DMV only extended the expiration date until September 30th.

This extension does not apply to vehicle transactions which still have an expiration date of September 30th so long as the original expiration date falls on or after March 1st of this year.

While the West Virginia DMV is open for appointments and walk-ins, residents are encouraged to use the online renewal system or a kiosk as long as there are no information changes necessary.

Licenses can be renewed online only if they have not been previously updated using the online system in the two system cycle. Customers must alternate renewing their license in person and online.

Kiosks and regional office locations can be found on the West Virginia DMV website.