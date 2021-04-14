West Virginia DHHR not worried about vaccine supply for drive-thru clinic in Jefferson County

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — The state of West Virginia saw the launch of a massive drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Hollywood Casino in Charles Town on the same day that the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration placed a temporary hold on the distribution and administration of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Jim Justice’s COVID response team addressed the matter in the latest COVID briefing on Wednesday and explained that they are not worried about this pause on distribution.

Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh believes there have been 98,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sent to the state of West Virginia. He estimates that 58,000 have already been administered.

The state plans to hold onto the existing stock that is already in the state and still plans to meet the weekly goal of 10,000 vaccines at the new drive-thru vaccination site.

State Health Officer, Dr. Ayne Amjad, explained that the state has seen increased shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the federal government.

“We’ve been getting increased doses from the federal government of Pfizer and Moderna so as far as I’m aware to date, we should be able to meet those allocations,” Dr. Amjad explained.

Dr. Marsh also explained that the state has mainly reserved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents who they believe are at risk of not receiving their second dose. He stated that patients who could face difficulties following up with their second shot like home-bound residents, residents living in congregate settings, or even residents facing homelessness were more likely to receive the single shot vaccine.