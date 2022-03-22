WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Last week, Maryland became the first state to pause their gas tax — now, West Virginia is weighing options on what to do next.

West Virginia democratic senators and delegates are pushing for relief at the pump, for 30 days.

”Maryland has done it, Georgia has done it, Florida and Virginia are planning on doing it as well. We are at a point right now with our state finances in West Virginia that we have surplus funds immediately available to pay the road fund in full to cover the costs of this,” said West Virginia Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin.

Some West Virginians are driving into Maryland, for cheaper gas.

However, that’s not enough to convince Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. He says even if the state pauses the gas tax, there are no guarantee gas station owners will lower their prices. The state would lose 35-million dollars and road projects could be at risk.

“The idea that this somehow won’t have an impact, that’s just crazy,” said West Virginia Senator Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha.

If the gas tax is paused, it could save West Virginia drivers 35.7 cents a gallon.

Democrats are urging Governor Justice to call a special session on the gas tax issue.