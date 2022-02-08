West Virginia Delegate receives KKK themed email

A West Virginia House Delegate, and only African American woman serving in the West Virginia legislature, received a KKK themed e-mail

Danielle Walker received the email from the Berkeley County chapter president of West Virginia for Life.

Walker released a statement on Twitter after the email was made public saying:

“Y’all, I can’t describe the emotions after receiving this email and seeing the FB post. The blatant HATE must stop! It’s time to invest! I need each of you! Share my donation page. These scare tactics will not keep me off the ballot! and a link to contribute to her campaign

Walker was the only person to receive the email according to sources.

Walker also went to her Facebook page to discuss the KKK image and stressed concern about her security.

“For some of you who have only seen a white sheet and that hat on movies but not up close and personal, you are privileged.

“But some of us who had to see the remnants in our photo album of Black churches being burned down, of Black men and Black children, sons, being hanged in trees or drug behind vehicles or beaten to death or poured with gasoline and set on fire, erasing their wives, or even throwing bombs in their homes, how dare you send that to me?”

To those watching, she said, “See, I’m going to sit with you and we’re going to be uncomfortable tonight.”

On Monday, West Virginia For Life was at the Capitol for a pro-life rally.

West Virginia For Life describes itself as ‘seeking the protection of all human life, from conception until natural death.’

Colleague Shawn Fluharty took to Twitter and defended Waller saying ‘she should not have to work in fear.’

Another delegate, Caleb Hanna, a Republican, said that he is completely pro-life but agreed with Fluharty with the message ‘stand strong.’

7News is working to get more information on this story, refresh for updates.