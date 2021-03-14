West Virginia Crown Act is back; bill bans hair discrimination in schools and workplaces

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As more African American women embrace and wear their natural hair, two bills in the West Virginia legislature want to make sure ethnic hair textures and hairstyles aren’t discriminated against in West Virginia schools and workplaces.

It’s called the West Virginia Crown Act.

Happening Now: Big turnout for the West Virginia Crown Act at the Capitol. The bill would make discrimination in the workplace of natural hair illegal. Although the mood is jovial, one woman I just spoke to says they shouldn’t have to be here in the 21st century. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/VgWwYwkj02 — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) March 13, 2021

Supporters of the bills say throughout American history, African American hair has been a point of contention.

On Saturday a rally at the West Virginia Capitol steps drew a large crowd and speakers in support of the bills.

Posters with images of 18th-century black women in Lousiana with rags covering their hair mandated under the Tignon Law, were on display next to pictures of modern black women proudly displaying their curls.

Posters with images of 18th-century black women in Louisiana with rags covering their hair mandated under the Tignon Law, were on display next to pictures of modern black women proudly displaying their curls.

Still, those at the rally say discrimination against African-American hair is still pervasive.

Last year, Matthew Moore, a black student in Beckley wasn’t allowed to play a basketball game because of his dreads.

“And I’m in the front seat, he’s in the backseat sitting there with a pick trying to rip his dreads out — if anybody knows, when you have dreads it’s a long-term commitment,” said his mother.

“I think there’s more discrimination now that we all found out that we can wear our natural hair,” said one woman who spoke to 13 News who said she’s been wearing her hair natural for 10 years.

She says it was liberating.

Yvonne Lee says she’s been wearing her hair natural for four years.

“I can get up in the morning, I can either not put my makeup on, put my makeup on, still look good, get up and go and handle business,” she said.

“I am a social worker, I’m boots on the ground – I don’t have time to be worrying about hair,” said Lee.

“The West Virginia Crown Act is two bills: HB 2698 and SB 108.

They have already been introduced and are in the committee phase.

Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) says they’re calling it the West Virginia Crown Act out of respect, and because they want West Virginia to protect black people’s ‘crowns’.

“If you think there is something wrong with my kinks you need to get the kinks out of your mind,” said Walker.