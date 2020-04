WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says it has received a total of 26,675 COVID-19 laboratory results.

The Mountain State now has 890 positive cases, 20,785 negative cases, and 20 deaths.

Berkeley County is reported to have 109 positive cases. Jefferson County has 60 cases and Morgan County has eight.