West Virginia COVID-19 update

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice provided a press briefing to West Virginians with information regarding the state’s reopening.

May 26 will start Week 5 of West Virginia’s reopening plan which will open state park cabins and lodges for in-state residents, bars, museums, visitor centers, and zoos. On May 30, spas and massage businesses as well as limited video lottery retails will reopen. The businesses will open with certain restrictions in place.

Justice additionally announced that the state had its first positive COVID-19 test in its jail system. The positive test was in Randolph County.

