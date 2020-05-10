West Virginia COVID-19 update

There are 188 reported cases in Berkeley County, 88 in Jefferson and 16 in Morgan County

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services have released an updated count on case numbers across the Mountain State.

The Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing West Virginia’s death toll to 54.

The individual was a 25 year-old female from Berkeley County with no reported underlying health conditions. The Mountain State reports over 1,300 positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 188 reported cases in Berkeley County, 88 in Jefferson and 16 in Morgan County.