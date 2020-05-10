West Virginia COVID-19 update

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM)–The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services have released an updated count on case numbers across the Mountain State.

The Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing West Virginia’s death toll to 53. The individual was a 70 year-old male from Kanawha County with no reported underlying health conditions. The Mountain State reports over thirteen hundred positive cases of COVID-19.

There are 187 reported cases in Berkeley County, 88 in Jefferson and 16 in Morgan County.