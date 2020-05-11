Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Midday Show

West Virginia COVID-19 special: May 13

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — We’re working with fellow Nexstar stations covering West Virginia to bring you a live special program. On Wednesday, May 13, you can turn on WDVM 25 or come back to this story to watch the hour-long program at 7 p.m.

We’ll be going in depth with the following topics that are on your mind during this pandemic:

  1. The Plan To Reopen
  2. The Impact and Business Recovery
  3. Our Health and Lessons Learned
  4. The Future – Tourism, Business, Athletics

WDVM has all the eastern panhandle covered — and with help from our sister stations WOWK 13, WTRF, WVNS and WBOY 12 — the program will touch on topics across the Mountain State.

Tune in to WDVM 25 on Wednesday, May 13 from 7 p.m.-8p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories