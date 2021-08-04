West Virginia COVID-19 numbers surge again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The numbers COVID-19 are not looking good and continue to cause concern in West Virginia. A lot of the numbers are trending in the wrong direction, leading to more pleas for people to get vaccinated.

Overall, many of the key indicators are spiking once again. The Mountain State has 382 new cases since Tuesday. It also has more than 2,800 active cases and rising, nearly triple the number from a month ago. The number of people hospitalized is up sharply at 185. Cases of the delta variant number 118.

“We all need to be concerned about this Delta variant. And we know that it can attack our young people more, maybe even so, than our older people. It is very, very infectious, we all know that,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Governor Justice also said today, he would not abide by a request from the World Health Organization to not give out booster shots, so that more vaccines could be sent to poor nations. The governor says it’s his duty to protect Americans and West Virginians first.