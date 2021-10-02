West Virginia COVID-19 numbers post a modest increase, after sharp decline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a week of a sharp declines in key COVID-19 numbers, West Virginia is now seeing an uptick in cases once again. The Mountain State logged more than 1,600 new positive cases in the past day. Active cases have now gone back over the 14,000 mark, a modest increase.

The number of daily tests turning positive is back up to 11 percent, which is a significant increase.

“And to be perfectly honest, we’re going to probably still lose a lot of, lot of people. The only way to stop it is what I’ve told you. And I’ve told you and told you, and told you and told you. The only way in the world we are going to stop this is to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

And now there is another problem, there is a national shortage of monoclonal antibodies, which can be an effective way of treating patients who are suffering from COVID-19. Like many states, West Virginia is not getting enough from the federal government.

“We were scheduled to get 1,584 doses of Regeneron this week, but to date we have only received 156. That is due to a national supply issue,” said Maj. Gen. Jim Hoyer (Ret.), WV Joint Inter-Agency Task Force.

The White House says seven southern states with low vaccination rates have used up 70 percent of the anti-bodies so far. Critics note that all are so-called “red states.”

“It’s all politics. I hate to say it, but it makes me sick,” said Gov. Justice.

The White House has denied any political motive, saying supplies are just scarce.

“The Governor’s Office says 3,100 more West Virginians were vaccinated this week. But the state has more than 15,000 doses available, if more people want to get their shots,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.