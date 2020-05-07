West Virginia Court System to return to regular operations

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia’s court system can begin a gradual return to regular operations May 18. The state Supreme Court announced the guidance Wednesday.

In-person hearings can resume subject to safety and health precautions. Employees can return to work on May 18, 2020, and are being told to wear masks in common areas and when interacting with the public.

Local courts can delay operations, impose additional restrictions or continue to hear matters through video or remote technology. Grand jury proceedings can begin June 15 and jury trials can start June 29. No in-person hearings are allowed in counties designated as coronavirus hot spots.