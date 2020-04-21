West Virginia counties wait for clarification on ‘hero pay’ funds

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Some north central West Virginia counties are waiting to determine how best to use state funds slated to help first responders.

On April 10, Gov. Jim Justice announced that each of West Virginia’s 55 counties would receive block grants to use for “hero pay” in their counties.

Officials in Upshur County said the county block grants issued by the state to each county have more limits on their use than was originally expected.

In a letter from Gov. Justice, the $100,000 issued to each community was limited to only expenditures related to the pandemic not accounted for in previous budgeting.

Counties will have to provide the governor’s office with an itemized accounting of what the funding is used for, the letter said. You can read the full letter from Gov. Justice here.

Upshur County officials said they will be waiting until the commission meeting next week before determining how to utilize those funds.